Corker kicks off 'End It' week aimed at combating slavery

NASHVILLE (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Corker is kicking off "End It" week to draw attention to efforts to combat slavery and human trafficking around the world.

Corker attended a rally at Belmont University in Nashville on Monday featuring recording artists, activists and law enforcement officials who support the effort.

Corker said that the estimated 27 million people enslaved around the word is the highest number in history. The senator said he was able to persuade Congress to dedicate $25 million to the cause late last year, but that he is now working to secure permanent funding.

Corker wants to create an End Modern Slavery Initiative Foundation to raise $1.5 billion - with more than 80 percent coming from the private sector and foreign governments.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.