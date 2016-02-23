UPDATE: N. Highland Park Ave. now open after 3-car crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: N. Highland Park Ave. now open after 3-car crash

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

UPDATE: Three lanes of East 3rd Street at N. Highland Park have been re-opened to traffic after a three-car crash Tuesday morning. Police are awaiting wreckers to completely clear the roadway.

Two children in one the vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the hospital by ambulance to be checked out. They were alert and walking around on the scene. The ambulance arrived about 45 minutes after the initial call to transport the children. 

Eyewitnesses say three people were extricated from the van which suffered the most damage. Two of the van's occupants were placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital by ambulance. 

There currently no word on the extent of their injuries.

The first wrecker arrived on scene an hour after the crash happened.

PREVIOUS STORY: A three-car crash with entrapment partially blocked on North Highland Park Avenue and East 3rd Street Tuesday morning. Initial reports are that some of the occupants have suffered injuries.

One of the drivers is being extricated from a vehicle by first responders.

