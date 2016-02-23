Warm with spotty showers today and storms overnight

Good Tuesday. After some good overnight showers, we are looking at a warm and cloudy Tuesday with a few spotty showers and a high of 62. A strong low will bring severe weather to the deep south with tornadoes likely this afternoon into tonight likely in southern LA, MS, AL and the FL panhandle. That same low will weaken as it moves to the northeast, but it will still have the potential to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail in the TN Valley overnight into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will bring windy weather with light scattered showers and a high of 58.

Wednesday night into Thursday will bring in much cooler weather. We start the day in the mid to upper 30s. We may also see dome light snow showers in the mountains. Thursday afternoon will be blustery with north winds at 10-15 mph and highs in the mid 40s.

Friday and Saturday will see lots of sunshine with cold morning lows in the upper 20s and pleasant highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will be sunny and markedly warmer as the high reaches 63 degrees.

For the interactive radar, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Overcast / Spotty Showers, 52

Noon... Overcast / Spotty Showers, 58

3pm... Overcast / Spotty Showers, 62