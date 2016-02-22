UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-75 re-opened after crash at split

UPDATE: All of Interstate 75 have been re-opened after an earlier crash closed the roadway for several hours.

PREVIOUS STORY: A crash on Interstate 75 has shut down all southbound lanes tonight.

It happened near the I-24 east split just before 10 p.m.

Police say all southbound lanes of I-75 are closed at this time and ask drivers to take an alternate route home.

According to 911, entrapment was reported.

Injuries, if any, are unknown at this time.

TDOT expects to have the crash is expected to be clear before midnight.

