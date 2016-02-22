2016 Bass Pro Shops' Battle of Chickamauga coming March 11-12 to - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2016 Bass Pro Shops' Battle of Chickamauga coming March 11-12 to Dayton, TN

Only 18 days remain until the "Most Exciting High School Event in the Nation" returns to Dayton, Tennessee, and this year's event is shaping up to be the most exciting yet. 

With sponsors like Bass Pro Shops, Abu Garcia, Berkley, and Frog Togs, anglers can expect the full "rock star" treatment they have come to expect.  In addition to competing against the best high school anglers in the nation, we've put together an All-Star Lineup to speak at the pre-tournament meeting. 

This year's speakers include Wesley Strader, Nicole Jacobs, Michael Neal, Stetson Blaylock, and Buddy Gross.  

Be sure to visit BattleofChick.com, for a full schedule of events.

You'll also find a listing of hotel recommendations including Dayton's brand new Sleep Inn and Suites.

If you haven't registered, please do so now.  The cost is $40/boat and requires a Bassmaster HS membership.

Click here to register now.

