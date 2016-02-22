Lady Vols out of the AP poll for first time since 1985

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are out of the Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in more than three decades.
Tennessee (16-11, 7-7 SEC) had its streak of 565 consecutive weeks in the AP women’s basketball poll snapped on Monday. The Lady Vols had been ranked in the poll dating back to Feb. 17, 1985.
Tennessee women’s hoops dropped out of the AP Poll for the 1st time since Feb. 10, 1985— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 22, 2016
Lady Vols had been ranked for 565 consecutive weeks
The Lady Vols played their third game in seven days Sunday, falling to LSU 57-56. In the loss, Tennessee missed five free throws in the last 22 seconds of the game.
Tennessee tied a single-season program record with its 11th loss of the season against LSU.
The Tigers are the second team with a losing record to beat Tennessee this season. The other loss was at Arkansas on Jan. 14.
Tennessee lost to South Carolina 62-56 on Monday and beat Ole Miss 57-51 Thursday.
Here's a list of facts from 1985 to put in perspective how long it has been since the last time the Lady Vols were not ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll:
This story originally appeared on WBIR.com
