Lady Vols out of the AP poll for first time since 1985

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are out of the Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in more than three decades.

Tennessee (16-11, 7-7 SEC) had its streak of 565 consecutive weeks in the AP women’s basketball poll snapped on Monday. The Lady Vols had been ranked in the poll dating back to Feb. 17, 1985.

The Lady Vols played their third game in seven days Sunday, falling to LSU 57-56. In the loss, Tennessee missed five free throws in the last 22 seconds of the game.

Tennessee tied a single-season program record with its 11th loss of the season against LSU.

The Tigers are the second team with a losing record to beat Tennessee this season. The other loss was at Arkansas on Jan. 14.

Tennessee lost to South Carolina 62-56 on Monday and beat Ole Miss 57-51 Thursday.

Here's a list of facts from 1985 to put in perspective how long it has been since the last time the Lady Vols were not ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll:

The average price for a gallon of gas was about $1.09.

Ronald Reagan was at the start of his second four-year term as president of the U.S.

"Amadeus" won best picture at the 57th Academy Awards presented on March 25, 1985.

The first Blockbuster store opened in Dallas on Oct. 19, 1985.