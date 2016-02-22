Cleveland woman charged with TennCare fraud

A Bradley County woman is charged with TennCare fraud involving doctor shopping, or using TennCare to go to multiple providers in a short time period to obtain prescriptions of a controlled substance.

Cathy J. Jackson, 41, of Cleveland was arrested by the Office of Inspector General with the assistance of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Section on Monday.

Jackson is charged with two counts of fraudulently using TennCare to obtain a controlled substance by doctor shopping. An indictment accuses her of doctor shopping for prescriptions for the strong painkillers Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Roxicodne, obtaining multiple prescriptions of the drugs, and using TennCare benefits as payment.

TennCare fraud is a Class E felony carrying a sentence of up to two years in prison per charge.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 toll-free from anywhere in Tennessee, or go to www.tn.gov/tnoig/ and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”