Flossie Dickey celebrates 110th birthday, just wants a nap (and maybe some whiskey)

By NBC News

What would you do on your 110th birthday? If you're Flossie Dickey, you just want to take a nap and maybe have a nip of whiskey.

She's a woman after our own hearts.

Dickey, who celebrated the milestone Thursday, was the center of media attention in her town of Spokane, Washington. Her family threw her a big birthday party to mark the occasion, but Dickey had another goal in mind besides cake.

"I'm tired," she told Spokane's Good Day on Thursday. "I just want to take a nap."

The sentiment was echoed by her youngest son, Clyde, who told NBC affiliate KHQ: "I think she just likes to go to her room and sleep."

Dickey has three children, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. When asked if she was excited about her party, she replied, "Not one bit."

And the secret to living so long? Dickey says she doesn't know, but adds, "I don't fight it, I live it."

Another thing Dickey enjoys is a good drink.

"Her favorite thing, according to her family," said a woman at the Cheney Care Center in Washington, "is just to sit down and have some whiskey straight up."

Well, we say "cheers" to that

