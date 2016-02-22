$250,000 Powerball winner in Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

$250,000 Powerball winner in Chattanooga

By WRCB Staff

One Chattanoogan is $250,000 richer today, after the Saturday's Powerball drawing.

Other winners include a Mt. Juliet person who won $250,000 and a Whitwell person who won $50,000.

Those wins came by matching four of the five white ball numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number, according to a Tennessee Lottery news release.

The cash prizes for this number combination from last night are different because two of the three players used the Power Play option. 

For an extra dollar, players can add Power Play to their play, which multiplies seven of the nine Powerball prize levels by a multiplier number drawn just before each drawing. Saturday's multiplier was 5, the two players who added Power Play won 5 times the set prize level of $50,000 for matching 4 white ball numbers plus the Powerball number. 

The Whitewell player did not add Power Play, the prize remains $50,000.

