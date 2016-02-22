Bill allowing guns on college campuses set for House vote

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers are set to vote on a bill permitting guns on state college campuses.

The House Rules committee has scheduled Rep. Rick Jasperse's proposal for a floor vote on Monday.

Jasperse, a Republican from Jasper, has support from top Republicans in the House including Speaker David Ralston. The bill would allow anyone with a state license to carry a gun to enter university or college campuses owned by the state with a concealed handgun.

Athletic facilities and student housing are exempt.

The state's university system has long opposed changes to existing law preventing weapons on its campuses.

A law approved in 2014 expanding where Georgians can carry guns included college campuses when it passed the House. But the Georgia Senate removed campuses before its own approval of the bill.

