Lost Texas Dog reunited with owners in Middle Tennessee

By WSMV-TV Nashville

 WSMV (Nashville) - A Texas dog that had been missing for more than a month was found thousands of miles away wandering the streets of Bristol, Tennessee. 

On Saturday, the owner from Texas was reunited with her lost pup in Murfreesboro.

Melissa Born, her husband and two children drove more than 10 hours to Middle Tennessee this weekend to get their dog, Snow White.

Born has family who lives in Murfreesboro who picked Snow White up from East Tennessee Friday night while they drove from Texas. 

 "We don't look at any of our pets as just a pet, they are family," said Born. 

On Saturday afternoon the whole family was reunited with their furry best friend. 

"She was so excited. She was trying to jump out the window even though the window was closed," said Born.

For more than a month Snow White had been missing after she ran out of the front door. 

On Tuesday she ran into the right person in Bristol who could help her get home. 

"There was a car right in front of me and I see this little white dog just shoot across," said Paige Rogers. 

Rogers took Snow White to the vet to see if she had a microchip and that is what led to the Born family. 

"If only she could talk I'm like how did she get up here?" said Rogers. 

Melissa Born and her kids are asking the same question this weekend. 

Unfortunately Snow White is the only one who can answer that question, but one thing is for sure she is happy to be back with her family.

