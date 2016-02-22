Naked man arrested at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE (AP) - A naked man has been arrested at Nashville International Airport - and airport officials say he is a repeat offender.

Airport spokeswoman Shannon Summerall tells local media that the man was arrested Sunday evening. Other identifying information about the man wasn't immediately known.

Summerall says this isn't the first time the man has walked around the property naked. On a handful of other occasions, she says he has parked in the economy lot and walked around. On Sunday he parked closer and made it into the airport.

The man was arrested by airport police on a charge of public indecency.

An airport patron posted pictures to Facebook appearing to show the man walking around the terminal or standing in line at the desk of an airline.

