Tennessee teams with USDA to combat SNAP trafficking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials are teaming with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a renewed effort to combat trafficking of SNAP benefits.

SNAP is the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. SNAP trafficking refers to the buying or selling of SNAP benefits in exchange for money, drugs, guns, ammunition or any other exchange of value.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is working with USDA's Food and Nutrition Service to combat SNAP trafficking. The two agencies are signing a new State Law Enforcement Bureau agreement.

The agreement empowers DHS to partner with state and local law enforcement.

