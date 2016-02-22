Vols' Jones says his program doesn't have culture problem

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee football coach Butch Jones has defended his program's culture in his first public comments since a group of women sued the school over its handling of sexual assault complaints made against student-athletes.

Jones didn't take questions regarding the lawsuit in his brief remarks Saturday. Jones said "people who understand what we're all about, they understand we have a good culture in place."

The federal lawsuit filed Feb. 9 in Nashville by six unidentified women alleges that the school has violated Title IX regulations and created a "hostile sexual environment" through a policy of indifference toward assaults by student-athletes.

Jones' comments Saturday came three days after defensive lineman Alexis Johnson was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Johnson has been suspended from team-related activities.

