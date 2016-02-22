Jury selection begins in sportscaster's $75 million lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jury selection begins Monday in the trial involving sportscaster and TV host Erin Andrews, who filed a $75 million lawsuit against the franchise owner and manager of a luxury hotel and a man who admitted making secret nude recordings of her in 2008.

In 2009, Michael David Barrett pleaded guilty in a Los Angeles federal court to renting hotel rooms next to Andrews in three cities, altering peepholes and shooting videos in Columbus, Ohio and Nashville.

Andrews was staying at the Marriott at Vanderbilt University in 2008 while covering a Vandy football game for ESPN. She alleges that someone affiliated with the Nashville hotel told Barrett where Andrews was staying and allowed him to stay in the room next to hers.

