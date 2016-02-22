Dense fog this morning and rain this evening

Good Monday. Many of you will be dealing with warm weather and areas of dense fog this morning. As the fog dissipates, some of it may continue to hang over the mountains. Skies will remain overcast elsewhere through the day. The chance of any rain with these clouds is low through the day, though a stray mist or sprinkle can't be ruled out completely. The high today will reach 64 degrees.

As we move into the evening, a front to our south will drift north a bit. That will bring rain to the area, primarily Chattanooga south, and up into the Blue Ridge Mtns. The further north you are this evening, the smaller your rain chances will be. Some of the rain showers may linger into Tuesday morning. Most of Tuesday will be rain free, but it will stay warm and cloudy with the high reaching 61. A cold front will move in Wednesday. That will bring widespread rain showers to the area through the day Wednesday.

Colder air behind the front will press in Thursday. We will start the day in the 30s. We may even have enough moisture left over to produce some mountain snow showers Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, the cold air will be in place with highs in the mid to upper 40s Thursday and Friday and lows hovering around 30 Friday and Saturday mornings. We will have plenty of sunshine to go with the cold air for the end of the week.

The weekend we will warm back up. Saturday afternoon will get into the mid 50s. Sunday we will be back in the 60s. The weekend will also be rain free.

David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Dense Fog, 55

Noon... Overcast, 60

3pm... Overcast, 64