UPDATE: Two teens arrested, charged with vandalizing 70+ cars, $250,000 worth of damages

One of the suspects in the McMinn County vandalism. Instagram photo

The total damage keeps getting worse.. Now up to 77 cars/trucks vandalized. Total of about 115 vehicles on lot @WRCB pic.twitter.com/8pAkEGN1Gc — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 22, 2016

UPDATE: The owner of East Tennessee Auto Outlet, Scott Cass, he says "this is just a nightmare," and the shop will be closed for a few days as they sort our the damages to over 70 vehicles and the building.

Windows, tail lights and head lights on cars, as well as body panels were damaged by the vandals.



When Scott Cass checked his surveillance video on Sunday morning, he saw two teenage boys destroying more than half of the cars on his lot.



Cass says they caused $250,000 worth of damage in just one hour and ten minutes.

"I watched them all over the whole lot do a quarter million dollar's worth of damage."

It's frustrating for Cass to look at his inventory now that most of his cars and trucks are covered in shattered glass and dents.



The two teens have been charged with vandalism and trespassing and Cass wonders why his dealership was their target.

"This is evil, there is a big difference between mischievous and evil," Cass said.



Base on the severity of the damages, Cass is hoping the two teens are tried as adults in court.



That decision is left up to the District Attorney.

"They are going to be minors that definitely did adult acts when you watch the video surveillance," Cass said.

What upsets Cass the most, is his garage full of classic cars, now all with shattered glass and oil poured all over.



Cass says many of those parts can not be replaced.



"It's going to be an aggravating two or three weeks but it won't be as aggravating as the time they'll have to spend," he said.

While the two boys sit in a juvenile detention facility, Cass is working to reopen his dealership.



He says he's considering selling any of the damaged cars at a discounted price.

Sheriff Joe Guy says the two are also accused of vandalizing an Etowah Utilities Tractor nearby. They are being held in the Bradley County Juvenile Detention center pending an appearance in McMinn County Juvenile Court. The next juvenile court hearing is on Thursday.

PREVIOUS STORY: McMinn County Sheriff's Office have arrested two male juveniles on Co Rd 197 and will face vandalism and burglary charges related to the incident overnight at East TN Auto in Etowah.

Detective Blake Witt coordinated the investigation as Sgt Larry Moses and other deputies pursed information leading to the capture.

Over 40 vehicles at East TN Auto as well as the business were vandalized at an estimated $250,000 in damages.

The juveniles will also be charged with vandalizing an Etowah Utilities tractor that was located nearby.

The juveniles will likely be held at the Bradley County Juvenile Detention Facility overnight pending an appearance in McMinn County Juvenile Court.