UPDATE: TBI investigating Monteagle death; friends remember victim

New details are emerging about a 24 year old who died after being hit by a car. Police found the Jennifer Layne, the step-daughter of the former Grundy County Sheriff lying on the pavement at a Monteagle apartment complex on Madison Avenue. The events leading to Jennifer Layne’s death are somewhat of a mystery.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News spoke with friends - who say - her life was cut too short.

Family and friends are remembering Jennifer Layne. They say the thing they will miss the most about her is her contagious smile. Jennifer Layne held many titles. She was a daughter and friend, but most proud to be a mother. “She was very infectious, her happiness was very infectious. She always wanted to be involved in everyone's lives. Her daughter was the center of her life,” said Nicholas Perry.

The news of Jennifer’s death shocked the Monteagle community. Many told Channel 3 she was a great person. Perry worked with Jennifer at The Bridge at Monteagle. “She had a way of being able to make you smile no matter what was going on. She was interactive, and no matter who was having a bad day she always found a positive.”

He only knew Jennifer for a short time but says they instantly connected. “Totally fun loving at all times. Always smiling and always laughing.” Friends say they are at a loss for words, heartbroken knowing a little girl will no longer have her mother. “She was a great person the world will no longer see.”

The TBI is investigating the accident and says it is too early to tell if foul play was involved. They are not releasing the information about the man who backed the vehicle into her. Her body has been sent to Nashville for an autopsy.

UPDATE: It’s been a rough day for Roy Roberts. He worked overnight and came home to hear a loud thump and then a yell.

“It’s just unreal seeing something like this, this morning. I was just trying to get some rest,” said Roberts.

He found his neighbor, 24-year-old Jennifer Layne lying in the street at the Monteagle Greene Apartment Complex.

Roberts says a truck hit her but has no idea what the man behind the wheel was doing right before it happened.

“He was saying: "oh God Jennifer." He ran to the back of his truck, and he asked me: "Sir what do I do?” said Roberts.

Roberts told the man to call 911, while Roberts tried to help the woman.

The minutes it took for an ambulance felt like hours.

“I checked her pulse. She went out. I did CPR to bring her back, the heart kept coming and going during this process,” said Roberts.

Roberts says he asked Layne if there's anyone he should call.

“All she could get out to me was just a small: "No" and then everything had went downhill fast,” said Roberts.

Roberts says Layne moved into the complex a few months ago. He describes her as being upbeat.

“She was a good neighbor. She would usually say: "Hello" when she would come home from work,” said Roberts.

It is common for TBI to help smaller police departments with death investigations.

Roberts, like everyone in this complex wants to know how this happened.

“It’s going to be hard to focus, but I’m just going to do the best I can with it,” said Roberts.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The person who hit her is a male friend. As of now no charges are being filed.



PREVIOUS STORY: According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, they were requested Sunday by 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor to work with the Monteagle Police Department in investigating a death at the Monteagle Greene Apartment Complex at 48 Madison Avenue.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, Monteagle Police responded to a report of a woman’s body being found at that complex, having sustained what appeared to be injuries associated with being struck by a motor vehicle. The circumstances surrounding the death are currently being investigated by Agents of the TBI.

The victim has been identified as Jennifer Layne, 24. She is the stepdaughter of former Grundy County Sheriff Brent Myers. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.