UPDATE: Second suspect in Ocoee St. shooting arrested

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say Gary Cross, one of Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted, has been arrested by the Sheriff's Office on outstanding warrants.

Cross was one of two suspects wanted for a shooting on Ocoee Street that sent a teenager to the hospital almost 2 weeks ago.

The other suspect, Dominique Cal, was arrested a few days after the shooting.

Cross is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

PREVIOUS: Chattanooga police have arrested one of the two suspects involved in a shooting on Ocoee Street Sunday.

Dominique Cal is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm (convicted felon).

Police say Cal was involved in a shootout with Gary Cross, who police are still looking for.

A 14-year-old boy was hit by the gunfire.

Earlier this week, we released photos, including one of a man pointing a gun. Police say this is the man who is still at large, Gary Cross.

Cross is wanted for reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed.

If you know where he is, Chattanooga police want to hear from you. Call 423-698-2525 with any information.

PREVIOUS STORY: A teenage boy is recovering tonight after he was shot in the leg and thanks to surveillance pictures, police may have a lead on one of the gunmen.

Police provided a picture of one of the men believed to be involved in the shooting of a 14-year-old on Ocoee street. The man was seen wearing a blue and white jacket, aiming a gun.

"We want to find out why that individual felt it was okay to stand in broad daylight, fire a gun in that location where we now have a 14-year-old with a hole in his leg that he didn't deserve," said Chief Deputy David Roddy, Chattanooga Police Dept. "He didn't do anything to get that."

Investigators said the injured teen was an innocent bystander caught up in the middle of a gun fight between two suspects. Neighbors said the violence in that area is out of control, many houses are riddled with bullet holes. People said they're afraid to walk down the street, come outside or even sit near the window.

" I was laying down and heard the shots.. pow pow pow pow pow," said Pearlie Freeman. " They don't care about life any more," said Pearlie Freeman.

" It's not just a police issue, it's not just a community issue, it's all of ours," said Chief Deputy Roddy. "This is our city, our streets and we have an individuals who thinks they can do whatever they want out there and it is unacceptable to us as law enforcement."

Jacqueline Johnson showed Channel 3 the bullet holes in her mother's house. It has been hit multiple times with in the past 3 weeks.

" Two of them came straight through the front door and where my mother sat on her couch, they could have struck here," said Jacqueline Johnson.

The window was riddled with bullets, there was one in the couch and one in the cabinet.

" It came through and actually hit her microwave," said Johnson. "That's a bullet that came through."

" I was a nervous wreck," said Julia Smith.

Julia Smith said she was sleeping on the couch when a bullet barely missed her. Neighbors just want the violence to stop.



"It's scary, it's scary... it's scary," said Johnson.

" Get him off the street before he really really kills and hurts somebody else," said Freeman.

The injured teen was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, he's expected to be okay. If you recognize the gunman in the blue jacket or have any information that can help investigators, call Chattanooga Police.



UPDATE: Chattanooga police have released photos of one of the suspects in a shooting that happened Sunday on Ocoee Street, leaving a 14 year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to police two unidentified people began shooting at each other, and the 14 year-old was struck.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police responded to the 2000 block of Ocoee Street on reports of shots fired. Shortly after the reports of shots fired, a male juvenile 14, arrived at a local hospital suffering from a single non-life threatening gun shot wound to the leg.

CPD arrived on scene within minutes of receiving the report of shots fired and located several parties in the area.

Two possible suspects have been detained for questioning at this time.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.