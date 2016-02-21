Busy weekend for pop culture fans, Con Nooga celebrates 9 years

The largest pop culture convention is back! This weekend Scifi, anime and comic book fans stopped by Chattanooga’s first and only multi fandom convention that takes place here in the Scenic City once a year. It's a 3 day event that brings in crowds and vendors from all over the country-- including pop culture lovers and their best and brightest costumes.

This year Con Nooga is so large organizers rented out three different locations to entertain fans. The biggest complaint for the guest there is just too much to do and too little time to do it. The walls are packed with art, costumes, books, and more. “From British, to anime, comics, authors, sci-fi, paranormal, you name it. We probably got it,” said Todd Patton, organizer of Con Nooga.

Over 4-thousand people packed the Convention Center this weekend to share their love of pop culture. “Sharing our love for fandoms, fan art, books, video games, characters, and nerdiness,” said Jamie Stiles.

Every year the list of events gets longer as people from across the country invade the Scenic City. “The more people come and spend money, the hotels, the restaurants. We are all getting a piece of the pie,” said Ernie Sulls. Fans were able to choose from 500 different programs making it difficult to see everything in one weekend. “You can put in the effort to see as much as possible. You never come to a show like this and assume you will do it all. If you do, you will wear yourself out.”

One day was not enough for Levi Jones. He dropped $60 on a three day pass he didn't want to miss any of the action. “To see what it has in store, new vendors, new workshops. It is all fun stuff,” said Jones.

There was something to please everyone. And to prove, just maybe, nerds do have more fun. “It is not just about the nerdy comics that people grew up with. It is about having fun,” said Stiles.

The event began in 2006 with just two people. Now in its 9th year Patton says every year it pumps more and more money into the local economy. If you missed this year's convention don’t worry, 2017 plans are already in the works.