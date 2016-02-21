Circus elephants perform for last time in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - Elephants are lumbering into retirement after being phased out of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus.

After being part of the troupe for 145 years, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/1PIQkmV) that six elephants have already started to take their final bow this month in Georgia. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey's "Circus Xtreme" kicked off Thursday at Infinite Energy Center in Duluth. It will end Feb. 28.

The sam show also occurred last week in Atlanta.

Last year, Feld Entertainment, the company that owns the circus, said it was retiring its herd of elephants in 2018, but they have since stepped up the time table.

The Asian elephants currently in the traveling circus will move to a conservation center in Florida in May.

