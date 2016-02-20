First responders battle in the ring for Chattanooga youth - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

First responders battle in the ring for Chattanooga youth

CHATTANOOGA, TN

Police and firefighters usually serve in the streets. Saturday they did it in the ring. 

Police officers put on blue boxing gear, while the firefighters put on red. They went toe to toe.

“We have local policemen, local firefighters that box against each other to raise money for these two fine organizations,” said Joe Smith.

The first responders say every punch thrown raises money to keep at-risk youth off the streets.

“It's important because you can't hardly pick up the newspaper without reading about young people shooting each other. And so that's what YCAP tries to do. And then the forgotten child fund which is the police fire charity provides Christmas for children who would otherwise have no Christmas,” said Smith.

The last two years the guys in blue won. 

Chief Fletcher attended Saturday night's bout, hoping for a win again. 

He says he's glad his men are out there jabbing for Chattanooga’s youth. 

“ YCAP does tremendous things for the youth in our community, and police are supporting in their regular jobs, and the ring,” said Fletcher. 

This fundraiser brings in thousands of dollars. Saturday the firemen won by one bout.

