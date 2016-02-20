Layne and Moore win Silverdale Baptist High School Invitational Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The team of Baylor Moore and Jarred Moore representing Whitwell High School caught a five-bass limit weighing 13.77 pounds to take first place in the Silverdale Baptist Academy Invitational High School Bass tournament held this Saturday at Chickamauga Dam.

Jarred said "We caught all of our fish that we weighed in on a silver buddy on a creek channel ledge."

Taking second place was Rhea County's Nathan Shaver and Jesse Hooker with 12.76 pounds.

Shaver and Hooker also had big fish of the tournament with a largemouth bass weighing 10.38 pounds.

There were fifty-four teams representing 14 different high schools that participated in this event sponsored by Sportsman’s Warehouse.

The top five teams are as follows:

1st – Baylor Layne and Jarred Moore, Whitwell – 13.77 lbs.

2nd – Nathan Shaver and Jesse Hooker, Rhea County – 12.76 lbs.

3rd – Cameron Poole and Wade Coleman, Rhea County – 11.35 lbs.

4th – John Roberts and Luke Roberts, Sale Creek – 11.28 lbs.

5th – Ryan Winchester and Jake Lee, Clinton – 9.96 lbs.

