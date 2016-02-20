Fallen police officer takes final ride through Riverdale

A police officer killed in the line of duty made one final trip through the town he served for more than 25 years.

Major Greg Barney died Feb. 11 after a suspect opened fire on him during a foot chase. He was supervising the a no-knock warrant and was not wearing a bullet-proof vest when he was shot. Barney was supervising the a no-knock warrant when the shooting occurred.

A public visitation was held Friday morning for Major Barney.

The Final Ride for Maj. Barney departed from Levett & Sons Funeral Home and proceeded down I-285, ending at Riverdale Town Center.

Barney worked the city of Riverdale for 25 years. The Navy veteran leaves behind a wife, Lisa, and two 15-year-old sons, Robert and Greg.

"So many people care about Greg, so many knew him, so many people benefited from him just being us for the short time he was here," said Gail Barney, his sister-in-law.

Friends recalled how Barney, 50, started as a school resource officer and was a mentor to almost every child he encountered. He rose through the ranks and served at one point as interim chief.

“He always had a smile on his face, he always had something kind to say, he always was inspirational to people that came into contact with him,” said former Riverdale Police Chief Samuel Patterson.