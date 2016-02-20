Last weekend to vote early for the March Primary

It was a busy day at the polls at the Brainerd Rec Center. It is the last weekend for early voting for the Presidential Primary. Voters line up Saturday to cast an early ballot to beat the Super Tuesday rush. Melanie Ellis walks out of the rec center proudly showing off her "I voted" sticker. “Please go out and vote. Your vote counts and is needed. Trust me,” said Ellis.

More than 85-hundred people have voted early in Hamilton County. The number will likely top 10-thousand after this weekend. “They have got a lot of work to rebuild this country.. big time.” The number of people voting Republican in Hamilton County is nearly double that for Democrats. Voters will still find the original 14 Republican candidates on the ballot-- even those who already dropped out. Three democrats are on there. “I hope and pray the right one wins,” said Heidi Altum.

More than 236-thousand people are registered to vote in this county, up from the last presidential election. Some hope for something different. “We need a lady president. We don't need a man president. We need a lady,” said Julice McHae.

Others are confident in their party. “I think they got the best chance at winning and I really don't want to see Hilary win,” said Altum.

The candidate who will receive Ellis’s vote.. The man or woman, who makes this world a safer place to raise her kids. “I hope for a better place to live. It is violent right now. I think the leadership needs to take a role and make us all feel safe.”

The last day for early voting is this Tuesday, the 23rd. The Primary Election is on March 1st.The last day for early voting in Georgia is February 28th. In addition to the Presidential Primaries, several key local races are on the ballot.

Early Voting locations are as follows:

Brainerd Rec Center

1010 North Moore Road

Monday – Saturday 10am-6pm

Eastwood Church

4300 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

Monday – Saturday 10am-6pm

Election Commission Office

700 River Terminal Road

Monday – Friday 8am-7pm

Saturday 9am-6pm

North River Civic Center

1009 Executive Drive, Suite 102

Monday – Saturday 10am-6pm

The 2016 Tennessee general election will be held on Tuesday November 8th, 2016.