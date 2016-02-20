Testing bill could provide Georgia schools some relief

MACON, Ga. (AP) - A bill proposed in the state Senate could decrease focus on standardized testing in Georgia.

The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/1RRGG4h) that the Senate Bill 364 would reduce the number of tests that Georgia students take from 32 to 24. It would also decrease the role of test results in teacher and administrator evaluations.

State school Superintendent Richard Woods was among many who are backing the bill.

Under the current system, students take Georgia Milestones assessments in all core content areas from the third grade on. If Sen. Lindsey Tippins' bill passes, it would eliminate science and social studies exams in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh grades while adding a different form of reading and math assessment for younger students.

The Georgia legislative session is expected to run through late March.

Information from: The Macon Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com

