Stabbing victim tight-lipped with Red Bank Police

Red Bank Police are trying to piece together a stabbing Friday night, but the victim isn't making their jobs any easier.

Due to the lack of cooperation from the victim, police have very little information to go on.

According to police, the victim claims he was stabbed in Chattanooga, but will not give a specific location or provide any information about who is responsible.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Red Bank Police Department at 423-877-2481.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.