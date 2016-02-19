Stabbing victim tight-lipped with Red Bank Police - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Stabbing victim tight-lipped with Red Bank Police

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Red Bank Police are trying to piece together a stabbing Friday night, but the victim isn't making their jobs any easier.

Due to the lack of cooperation from the victim, police have very little information to go on.

According to police, the victim claims he was stabbed in Chattanooga, but will not give a specific location or provide any information about who is responsible.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Red Bank Police Department at 423-877-2481.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:58:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:07 GMT

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.