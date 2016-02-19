A motorcycle crash in Soddy Daisy Friday night is under investigation.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Highway 111 at Jones Gap Road.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Details of how it happened are still unclear.

The rider, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where their condition is unknown.

Traffic was affected on the northbound side. No word on if the crash has been cleared at this time.

