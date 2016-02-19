Food City kicks off School Bucks program

Food City has kicked off its School Bucks program in the Chattanooga and north Georgia area. With the use of Food City Valu Cards, schools can be linked to each purchase, allowing your designated school to reap the benefits.

Registrations are currently underway through February 26th for colleges, universities, high schools, middle schools and elementary schools. Food City has pledged a total of $100,000 in contributions to the Chattanooga/north Georgia market area for the remainder of this school year.

For every $10 in Food City Exclusive Brand customer purchases through May 27th, schools will receive 1 point toward their School Buck rewards. At the end of the program, school points will be totaled and the contribution will be proportionally allocated to each school based upon the number of points they have accrued from customer purchases registered to their school.

Representatives of several local schools attended the kickoff program at the Hixson Pike store, and principal Gail Huffstuttler of East Ridge Elementary commended Food City for its community partnerships.