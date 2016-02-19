UPDATE: Controlled burn causing heavy smoke in Hamilton Co.

Officials say a controlled burn in Sequatchie County is causing heavy smoke tonight.

Many viewers called the Channel 3 newsroom reporting smoke in the air, particularly in the Hixson and Red Bank areas.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell confirms the burn is under control in Sequatchie County.

Maxwell says there were no active fire calls in Hamilton County before the source was found.

She says 911 dispatchers have also taken numerous calls about the smoke from various areas.

