Cleveland's Claude Ogle celebrating 101st birthday

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Claude Ogle, Sr., now know as "Mister Life Care", hasn't changed much in the past few years. Channel 3 was there to celebrate his 99th and 100th birthdays. On Monday he turns 101.

If you ask him how it feels, he'll tell you this.

"Not a bit of difference [between] 101 and 50!" exclaims Ogle.

Other than a short bout of pneumonia, he's in pretty good health and still has a lot of spunk.

"Stayed in the hospital two or three days," recalls Ogle. "Outside of that, I'm just perfect."

He doesn't eat as many Hardee's biscuits and gravy, his favorite, since moving into Life Care of Cleveland nearly a year ago. However, he still stays young through music and has written hymnals. He's laid down his string instruments, but his fingers can still tickle the ivory.

"Piano altogether and piano don't bother me at all," says Ogle.

Ogle started working at age 16. He toiled in a furniture factory for several years before starting a 33-year career with the Church of God Publishing Company. He retired at 67.

He has survived his eight brothers and sister, all church-going people. Ogle says his faith in god has always kept him young and young at heart.

"That makes me happy," adds Ogle. "You see how I'm acting right now. That's just day after day after day."

He's still popular with the ladies. Just ask Beulah Murphree. She's know ogle for 70 years.

"Somebody said, Claude, is this your girlfriend? And he leaned over and kissed me on the forehead and said, does that tell you anything?" says Murphree, followed by a laugh.

Good spirits, a positive attitude, and having fun have gone a long way for Ogle. He's looking forward to more living.

"If it's one year or 5 years or 20 years, I'm still going to be what i am right now," says Ogle.

Ogle has two sons, Ken and Claude, Jr., and a grandson, Kyle.

His birthday is Monday, February 22.

