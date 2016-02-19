GDOT to improve I-75 from Dalton to TN state line

A $25 million GDOT project is in the works to resurface I-75 in Catoosa and Whitfield counties, making the drive smoother from U.S. 41 in Dalton to the Tennessee state line.

"The pavement sort of disintegrated. It was really bumpy," Randall Duperval said of the 19-mile stretch of rough interstate in North Georgia.

Duperval was driving a moving truck from Savannah, Ga. to Minnesota on Friday.

"I'm really used to driving with one hand, and a couple of times, I just had to make sure I held on with two hands, just so I wouldn't veer off," he said.

Local motorists have complained about the interstate. Some areas have caused damage to cars.

"In some places, it's pretty rough. At the first Ringgold exit, there's a lot of work that needs to be done to the asphalt," said one motorist.

Motorcycle riders say they pay extra attention because sudden breaks in the pavement can be dangerous.

"The way this grips the road, it will pull the front end with it," he said.

The project's official start date is unclear, but GDOT's website shows the project is expected to be finished by the end of 2016.