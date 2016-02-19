Soddy Daisy man arrested in string of car burglaries

Hamilton County deputies arrested a man wanted in connection to a string of car burglaries in Soddy Daisy.

Deputies arrested 28 year-old John McIntosh Thursday after a brief foot pursuit. He’s charged with five counts of burglary and two counts of theft.

Five residents on Daisy Dallas Road reported their vehicles being broken into early Thursday morning. Tools, medication, credit cards and two handguns were taken from the vehicles that were ransacked and left open.

When deputies took McIntosh into custody he had some of the stolen property with him.

McIntosh is being held on a $85,000 bond.