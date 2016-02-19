Voting early? Tuesday's your last chance

Tennesseans who want to avoid the election day lines by voting early can't dally any longer.

Tuesday will be the last day to vote early for the March 1 primary election.

According to the Tennessee Division of Elections, 140,003 voters in the state have taken advantage of the early voting.

State officials say that the number of presidential candidates and the number of delegates could also create incredibly long ballots for some voters.

Six Southern states will join Tennessee to help decide who could be the next president of the United States. The Volunteer State's clout could mean more primary interest than in years past.

Early voting ends Tuesday, February 23. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.