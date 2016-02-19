Voting early? Tuesday's your last chance

Tennesseans who want to avoid the election day lines by voting early can't dally any longer.
Tuesday will be the last day to vote early for the March 1 primary election.
According to the Tennessee Division of Elections, 140,003 voters in the state have taken advantage of the early voting.
State officials say that the number of presidential candidates and the number of delegates could also create incredibly long ballots for some voters.
Six Southern states will join Tennessee to help decide who could be the next president of the United States. The Volunteer State's clout could mean more primary interest than in years past.
Early voting ends Tuesday, February 23. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.
Brainerd Rec Center
1010 North Moore Road
Monday – Saturday 10am-6pm
Eastwood Church
4300 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
Monday – Saturday 10am-6pm
Election Commission Office
700 River Terminal Road
Monday – Friday 8am-7pm
Saturday 9am-6pm
New Hixson Location
North River Civic Center
1009 Executive Drive, Suite 102
Monday – Saturday 10am-6pm