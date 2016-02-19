Hamilton County schools rewarded for academic gains

At Thursday's Hamilton County School Board meeting, Dr. Sharon Harper with the Tennessee Department of Education-Southeast Core Office presented School Reward Banners to the following Reward Schools:

Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (Performance) – Krystal Scarbrough

Collegiate High (Performance) – Sonja Rich and Juliette Biondi

Daisy Elementary (Progress) – Samantha Walter and Mr. Scott Gorrill

Eastside Elementary (Progress) – Stephanie Hinton

Lookout Mountain Elementary (Performance) – Ruth White

Thrasher Elementary (Performance) – Regina Brock

Reward Schools are the top 5 percent of schools in the state for performance – as measured by overall student achievement levels on state testing – and the top 5 percent for year-over-year progress – as measured by school-wide value-added data.

Dr. Harper also presented award certificates to schools for district level recognition for achievement, value-added, and graduation rate. District recognition is based on 2015 school report card status.

The following schools are awarded district level recognition based on school performance by receiving level A achievement status in each tested subject

area or level A value-added growth in each tested subject on the 2015 state

report card.

Academic Achievement 3 Year Avg. (Grade 3-8 Math, Reading, and Science)

Allen Elementary Loftis Middle School

Apison Elementary Lookout Mountain Elementary

Battle Academy McConnell Elementary

Big Ridge Elementary Nolan Elementary

Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts Normal Park Museum Magnet

CSAS Lower School Ooltewah Elementary

CSLA Signal Mountain Middle/High School

East Hamilton School Thrasher Elementary

Falling Water Elementary Wallace A. Smith Elementary

Hunter Middle Westview Elementary

Value-Added Growth 3 Year Avg. (Grades 4-8 Math, Reading, and Science)

Apison Elementary Hixson Elementary

Daisy Elementary Hillcrest Elementary

East Side Elementary Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy

Harrison Elementary

The schools listed below are recognized for meeting 2015 graduation rate benchmarks.

Schools with greater than 95 percent graduation rate

Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts

CSAS Upper School

Schools with greater than 87.8 percent (state average) graduation rate

Collegiate High

Lookout Valley Middle/High

Ooltewah High

Sale Creek Middle/High

Signal Mountain Middle/High

Tyner Academy

All data referenced above can be located at https://www.tn.gov/education/topic/report-card