Hamilton County schools rewarded for academic gains

At Thursday's Hamilton County School Board meeting, Dr. Sharon Harper with the Tennessee Department of Education-Southeast Core Office presented School Reward Banners to the following Reward Schools:
- Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (Performance) – Krystal Scarbrough
- Collegiate High (Performance) – Sonja Rich and Juliette Biondi
- Daisy Elementary (Progress) – Samantha Walter and Mr. Scott Gorrill
- Eastside Elementary (Progress) – Stephanie Hinton
- Lookout Mountain Elementary (Performance) – Ruth White
- Thrasher Elementary (Performance) – Regina Brock
Reward Schools are the top 5 percent of schools in the state for performance – as measured by overall student achievement levels on state testing – and the top 5 percent for year-over-year progress – as measured by school-wide value-added data.
Dr. Harper also presented award certificates to schools for district level recognition for achievement, value-added, and graduation rate. District recognition is based on 2015 school report card status.
The following schools are awarded district level recognition based on school performance by receiving level A achievement status in each tested subject
area or level A value-added growth in each tested subject on the 2015 state
report card.
Academic Achievement 3 Year Avg. (Grade 3-8 Math, Reading, and Science)
Allen Elementary Loftis Middle School
Apison Elementary Lookout Mountain Elementary
Battle Academy McConnell Elementary
Big Ridge Elementary Nolan Elementary
Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts Normal Park Museum Magnet
CSAS Lower School Ooltewah Elementary
CSLA Signal Mountain Middle/High School
East Hamilton School Thrasher Elementary
Falling Water Elementary Wallace A. Smith Elementary
Hunter Middle Westview Elementary
Value-Added Growth 3 Year Avg. (Grades 4-8 Math, Reading, and Science)
Apison Elementary Hixson Elementary
Daisy Elementary Hillcrest Elementary
East Side Elementary Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy
Harrison Elementary
The schools listed below are recognized for meeting 2015 graduation rate benchmarks.
Schools with greater than 95 percent graduation rate
Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts
CSAS Upper School
Schools with greater than 87.8 percent (state average) graduation rate
Collegiate High
Lookout Valley Middle/High
Ooltewah High
Sale Creek Middle/High
Signal Mountain Middle/High
Tyner Academy
All data referenced above can be located at https://www.tn.gov/education/topic/report-card