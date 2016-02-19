Fire accelerant discovered behind Whitfield County trailer fire

A family in North Georgia is without a home after an early morning fire that is being called suspicious.

It happened around 5:30 Friday morning on Broines Drive in Whitfield County.

Deputies found gasoline accelerant nearby and think it was intentionally set.

"I came running over here because I just live over there and there were flames all over the bottom of my trailer," said Belinda Hernandez.

Belinda Hernandez had just put the trailer on that property Thursday afternoon. She and her four kids were set to move there within the next few days but their future home was destroyed by fire Friday morning.

"I mean this has took every dime I've saved up this whole year for my kids to have a place to live, a place to call their own, and this is what I get," Hernandez said.

There was no one inside the trailer at the time and its power had not yet been turned on. The accelerant was discovered in some woods about 20 yards behind the trailer. Plus, Hernandez said her neighbor saw someone suspicious shortly before it began.

"She seen somebody with a dog walking around here right before it happened and there was no electric hook to the trailer so someone caught my trailer on fire,' she said.

Hernandez did not have insurance on the trailer. The fire is still under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Whitfield County Sheriff's Department.