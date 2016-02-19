EPB names new president

EPB’s Board of Directors has named David Wade, the municipal utility’s chief operating officer, as president, according to a news release.

Wade will serve as president of EPB. Harold DePriest will continue in his role as CEO .

EPB Board Chairman Joe Ferguson says the move should strengthen EPB's leadership team at a critical time.

“David Wade was one of the chief architects of EPB’s pioneering deployment of the Chattanooga area’s community-wide fiber optic network and smart grid,” Ferguson said. “As president, David will take the lead in the effort to get the most customer and community value from Chattanooga’s cutting-edge infrastructure.”