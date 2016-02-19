New council to give parents more of a say in TN schools

NASHVILLE (AP) - In a move designed to give parents more of a say about what's happening in their kids' schools, the Tennessee Department of Education has formed a new Parent Advisory Council.

Education officials say the 15-member council, comprised of parents in school districts big and small from around Tennessee, will be able to give parental feedback to the state on education issues, including how well a job the state is communicating with people who have kids in school.

Officials say council members will collect information from other parents and share it with the state. The council also is supposed to help share information about the state's education policies with parents.

The council is made up of five volunteer parents selected from each grand division in the state.

