Amazon tops reputation list as Volkswagen drops to bottom

A poll released by Harris Thursday shows the ranking of the most reputable brands in the U.S., and two companies with strong Chattanooga ties wound up at the top and the bottom of the list.

Amazon took the top spot in the report that was released Thursday. The report ranked 100 of the country's most visible companies according to public perception.

Twenty factors such as workplace environment, social responsibility, vision and leadership were considered.

Many of the companies, such as Amazon, have built their reputation over a series of years.

Sarah Simmons, senior reputation consultant at Nielsen, the parent company of the Harris Poll, told PR Week that Amazon is "best in class in a lot of ways."

"They rank in the top five on all of the attributes on six dimensions," she said.

Other top companies, such as Apple and Google, are considered innovators, which also adds to their reputation.

Dishonesty or intentional wrongdoing are understandably harmful to any company's reputation.

Volkswagen slotted in at the bottom of the list at position 100, following the German automaker's emission scandal.