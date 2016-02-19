Dirty hands and shelves found at one Italian restaurant - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dirty hands and shelves found at one Italian restaurant

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The good news continues for a lot of restaurants being inspected this week in Hamilton County. 

All of the scores again are very impressive, with some perfect scores to report. There is not a failing grade on this Friday, but there is a 73 with several critical violations that need fixing at Rafael's Italian Restaurant on Dayton Pike. Remember, a failing grade is any score lower than 70.
 
The inspector found raw meat being thawed incorrectly (the food must be thawed in a cooler or under cold water) and dates were not indicated or found on food storage containers, employees entering the kitchen to prepare food were not seen washing their hands, there were dirty shelves in the kitchen and the person in charge lacked knowledge of food risk factors. Once again, they serve up a disappointing 73.
 
If you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, or day care, even the place where you workout call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. Someone will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm. 

Have a great weekend and enjoy your meal!

