A warm and sunny end to the week

Good Friday! What a great way to end the week! We will have more sunshine than we can handle this afternoon with warm air coming up from the south. The high today will reach 63 degrees. We will be a bit breezy with winds from the south at 10-20 mph.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will also build through the overnight. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a warm high of 63. Some of those clouds may produce a stray shower, but I think your outdoor plans will be fine. Any showers will be light and few and far between.

Sunday will also be warm and cloudy. The high will reach 64. A front will move through Sunday afternoon, however, and that will up our rain chances. We will see more widely scattered showers Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Next week will start with warm weather and cloudy skies. Look for on again / off again showers to start the week with cooler and drier weather toward the end of the week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Sunny, 41

Noon... Sunny, 55

3pm... Sunny, 63