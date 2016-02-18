Red Bank couple charged with child neglect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Red Bank couple charged with child neglect

By Callie Starnes, News Director
RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -

A report of a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of two people in Red Bank on child neglect charges.

An anonymous caller reported a truck, possibly stolen out of Florida, located at a home on Springfield Road.

Soddy Daisy Police responded to the address. They confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Jacksonville, Florida. Search warrants were obtained to search it and the home. Officers found drug paraphernalia in the home.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Kristy Benton and 35-year-old Roy Benton.

Both are charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts of child neglect due to conditions found in the home.

According to court records, officers also found animal feces all over the floors of the home and rodents in the kitchen cabinets.

Roy Benton is also charged with possession of stolen property over $15,0000.

Officers contacted child protective services and booked the couple at the Hamilton County Jail. 

