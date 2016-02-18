1 killed, 3 injured in Grundy Co. crash

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A crash in Grundy County Thursday morning killed a man and sent three others to the hospital.
It happened on Highway 108 in Palmer around 2:50 a.m.
The crash report says the driver, 26-year-old Thomas Privett, ended up in the opposite lane while going through a curve. Privett over-corrected his 2004 Nissan Altima and hit a guardrail before colliding head-on with an embankment the report says.
Privett and the front seat passenger, 20-year-old Kalie Franklin, were thrown from the car.
The report says 25-year-old Nicholas Hamlin died from his injuries.
Privett, Franklin, and a fourth passenger, 22-year-old Haeli Fults, were taken to Erlanger.
The report says no one was wearing a seatbelt and that could have made a difference.
No charges have been filed; however, charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
