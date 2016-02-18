Hundreds pack auditorium to see Jordan Smith - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hundreds pack auditorium to see Jordan Smith

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Jordan Smith reminded everyone at Lee University why he's the Season 9 winner of NBC's The Voice.

About 1,800 people packed the Conn Center auditorium to see the Eastern Kentucky native perform.

Some like Lauren Passmore waited seven hours just for a seat.

"Actually I got here at noon and I've just been doing my homework in the lobby and waiting. I know that I've wanted to see him in concert and it's a great opportunity," she said.

"I was going to see him whenever he went on tour, but especially it being free, it's an awesome opportunity," Hunter Torbett said.

"It's a cool thing to see someone that's on TV and watch them," Dylan Duncan added.

Many we talked to like Smith's message of staying true to yourself and never giving up on your passion.

"I'm thankful I'm staying true to who I am. It's actually inspired me to continue on with that," Torbett added.

"I think a lot of people get on that show and they change and I think his message is really strong just to be yourself and not change for anybody and just keep doing what you love," Passmore said.

