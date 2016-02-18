UPDATE: Attorney for Gatlinburg detective responds to perjury al - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Attorney for Gatlinburg detective responds to perjury allegations; DA fires back

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The attorney of a Gatlinburg detective who is under investigation for perjury is responding to the allegations.

Bryan Delius released a statement to Channel 3 on behalf of his client Detective Rodney Burns.

Burns testified in juvenile court Monday during a hearing regarding the rape and assault of an Ooltewah basketball player in Gatlinburg in December.

Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston said Wednesday his office asked the TBI to investigate Det. Burns for perjury, but did not say specifically what Burns allegedly lied about.

Here's the entire letter sent by Burns' attorney:

General Pinkston's office responded to the letter.

Here's the response:

"General Pinkston believes Detective Burns perjured himself in Hamilton County Juvenile Court on Monday, February 15th. That's the only reason why he asked the TBI to investigate. He swore an oath to prosecute crimes, no matter who commits them.

As for General Pinkston's life goals, he is a career prosecutor with no interest in leaving Chattanooga, Tennessee. Last fall he respectfully declined the Haslam Administration's attempts to appoint him to an open judgeship in Hamilton County."

READ MORE | Channel 3's coverage of the Ooltewah assault

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:48:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:07 GMT

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.