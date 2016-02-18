UPDATE: Attorney for Gatlinburg detective responds to perjury allegations; DA fires back

The attorney of a Gatlinburg detective who is under investigation for perjury is responding to the allegations.

Bryan Delius released a statement to Channel 3 on behalf of his client Detective Rodney Burns.

Burns testified in juvenile court Monday during a hearing regarding the rape and assault of an Ooltewah basketball player in Gatlinburg in December.

Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston said Wednesday his office asked the TBI to investigate Det. Burns for perjury, but did not say specifically what Burns allegedly lied about.

Here's the entire letter sent by Burns' attorney:

General Pinkston's office responded to the letter.

Here's the response:

"General Pinkston believes Detective Burns perjured himself in Hamilton County Juvenile Court on Monday, February 15th. That's the only reason why he asked the TBI to investigate. He swore an oath to prosecute crimes, no matter who commits them.

As for General Pinkston's life goals, he is a career prosecutor with no interest in leaving Chattanooga, Tennessee. Last fall he respectfully declined the Haslam Administration's attempts to appoint him to an open judgeship in Hamilton County."

