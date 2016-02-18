Tennessee Senator files complaint against detective in Ooltewah rape case

A Tennessee State Senator says he has filed a complaint against the detective who investigated the Ooltewah rape case.

Senator Todd Gardenhire tells Channel 3 he filed the complaint this week after attending Monday’s hearing in which Detective Rodney Burns testified.

READ MORE | Detective says Ooltewah assault wasn't rape

Gardenhire would not say what department he filed the complaint with, only that it was at the state level.

“At this time, it would not be appropriate to discuss it,” Gardenhire tells Channel 3.

“Now that the Hamilton County District Attorney has contacted the TBI, I will take a back seat to his efforts,” he says. “That’s the correct protocol.”

Earlier this week, Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston requested the TBI investigate inconsistencies in Burns’ testimony. The TBI confirmed the perjury investigation.

READ MORE | DA requests TBI perjury investigation into detective in Ooltewah Assault