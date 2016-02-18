House OKs making it harder to change historical markers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

House OKs making it harder to change historical markers

Posted: Updated:
The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville. AP photo The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville. AP photo

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) - The Tennessee House has passed a bill that would make it more difficult to remove statues or rename streets dedicated to historical figures including Confederate leaders.

The chamber voted 71-23 on Thursday to approve the measure, titled the "Tennessee Heritage Protection Act."

Calls to remove Confederate imagery from public places multiplied rapidly across the South after the slaying of nine black churchgoers last June in Charleston, South Carolina. A white man espousing racist views and who posed in a photo with a Confederate flag has been charged with murder in the killings.

The bill would require a vote of two-thirds of the 29-member Tennessee Historical Commission, an increase from the current law, which requires a majority vote.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the word in first paragraph should be "statue," instead of "statute."

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:48:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:07 GMT

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.