Rita Fehring, 1st female chair of Hamilton County Democratic Party, passes at 62

The Hamilton County Democratic Party statement is below:

Yesterday, we lost a great lady and wonderful friend, Rita Fehring. Rita was a dear friend to thousands of us, many of whom will forever remember Rita for her countless hours of service and dedication to the Democratic Party. Rita was a Democrat's Democrat. In the early 1990's, Rita became the first female chair of The Hamilton County Democratic Party. She later served as President of the Greater Chattanooga Democratic Women's Club. Rita was passionate and tenacious in her commitment to getting Democrats elected and earned the Kefauver Award for her outstanding service. After fighting a valiant battle against cancer for several years, Rita has finally found peace. Those of us who served along side Rita in the Democratic Party share a wealth of fond memories and fun stories. The Hamilton County Democratic Party mourns the loss of Rita's friendship and support. We salute a truly phenomenal person. You are greatly missed Rita.