Alabama man arrested for arson

The DeKalb County (AL) Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for arson after they say he started a fire in a Crossville home and escaped out a window.

The fire was set in a home on County Road 1973 in the Crossville area on February 4th.

Wednesday deputies arrested Jeffery Michael Page, 29 of Albertville, and charged him with first-degree arson for starting a fire at the residence.

Witnesses said that Page went to the back of the house, started the fire and climbed out of the window.

Page remains in the DeKalb County Detention center on a $50,000 bond.