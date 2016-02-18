Vols' Alexis Johnson suspended after arrest on aggravated assaul - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vols' Alexis Johnson suspended after arrest on aggravated assault, false imprisonment charges

By Dustin Dopirak, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee football player Alexis Johnson, 20. Knox County Sheriff's Office photo Tennessee football player Alexis Johnson, 20. Knox County Sheriff's Office photo
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) -

Tennessee defensive tackle Alexis Johnson, a junior-college transfer, has been suspended from the team following his arrest Wednesday night on charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment, according to arrest warrants.

Johnson, 20, was taken into custody at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred at his apartment in Volunteer Hall, 1525 White Ave., early Sunday. He was released from the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on $30,000 bond Wednesday night.

Arraignment is set for March 1 in Knox County General Sessions Court.

Tennessee spokesman Ryan Robinson said in a text message to the News Sentinel that the team is aware of the incident and Johnson has been suspended from all football activities. Robinson added that there would be no further comment.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

